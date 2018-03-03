A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 2, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Eunice Trahan Guidry, 97, who died Feb. 28, 2018, at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley.

Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

She is survived by one son, Bobby Guidry and wife Pat of Crowley; three daughters, Delores Faye G. Sloan and husband Gary of Milton, Florida, Mona G Cormier of Crowley, and Janet Guidry and fiancé Michael Spallino of Crowley; 11 grandchildren, Jackie S. Abshire and husband Lenny of Milton, Florida, Kelly S. Breaux and husband, Charles of Egan, Dena B. Richard of Crowley, Melissa B. Dugas and husband Steve of Scott, Brandy G. Manshack and husband Joey of Crowley, Jillian G. Hargrave and husband Stanley of Crowley, Ramsey Guidry and wife Rebecca of Morse, Christopher Myers and wife Crystal of Church Point, Trenton Amie and wife Jamie of Maxie, Blake Cuccio and wife Erin of Iota, and Ashley Cucccio and fiancé Jarred Thibodeaux of Lafayette; 17 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Nollis Trahan and wife Florence of Lafayette.

Mrs. Guidry is preceded in death by her husband, August Guidry; one daughter, Ida Mae G. Borne; her parents, Jules and Elise Trahan; one son-in-law, James “Jimmy Borne; and one granddaughter, Heather Nicole “Nikki” Guidry.

The family would like to thank Dr. Nancy Walker, the staff of Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Shelly Trahan and the rest of the staff of Brighton Bridge Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geeseyferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.