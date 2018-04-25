Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 28, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Crowley for Mrs. Eva Mae Clement, 101, who passed away on Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Crowley.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

Father Godwin Imuro will be officiating the funeral service.

Mrs. Clement leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter, Sevillia Clement of Crowley; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mrs. Clement was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Clement; her parents, Columbus and Sevillia Melancon George; one daughter; five brothers; three sisters; and one great granddaughter.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 28, from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Ave. C., Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.