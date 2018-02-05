It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Eva Marie Moore announces her passing from this life on Jan. 29, 2018, at the age of 83.

Eva was born in Welsh to Lawrence Joseph Moore and Mary Leota Bellard Moore on June 4, 1934. Eva loved to watch TV and to hang clothes. She also loved spending time with her family.

Eva was a kind a loving person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Eva is survived by her brother, James Joseph Moore of Boston, Massachusetts; her three sisters, Wilma Jean Bates of Crowley, Marie Ann Winford of Crowley, and Mary Augustine Moore of Crowley; her three sisters-in-law, Norma Carrier of Crowley, Ovenita Moore of Crowley, and Candy Reynold Moore of Salt Lake City, Utah; her aunt Regina Mae Jenkins of Orange, Texas; her nephew, Joseph Collin of Orange, Texas; her favorite nephew, Matthew Joseph Moore of Crowley; her close friend, Bralon Jackson of Crowley; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Eva is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Mary Leota Moore; her four brothers, Joseph Carrier, George Joseph Moore, Raymond Joseph Moore and Joseph Lawrence Moore; her sister, Effie Marie Bellard; her brother-in-law, Irving Joseph Bellard; her two nephews, Patrick and Christopher Bellard.

Funeral services will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Crowley on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. with Father Godwin Imoru officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Crowley on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 8:15 a.m. until the time of her service at 10 a.m.

Eva will be laid to rest in South Crowley Cemetery in Crowley.

Carrying Eva to her final resting place will be Matthew Moore, Bralon Jackson, Nathaniel Beverly, Troy Beverly, Larry Bernard, and Matthew Shepard.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tiffany Beverly, Jennifer Harmon, Leann Mouton, Julia Payne, Christine Porter, and Norma Carrier.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.