RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at 1 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church for Fair Craig King Hash, 86, who died Thursday December 7, 2017 at Life Care Hospital in Shreveport.

Interment will be in the Rayne Cemetery Inc. in Rayne.

Rev. Chris Blanchard of Centenary United Methodist Church will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her daughter, Laura Fair Milligan and husband Dr. Ed Milligan of Shreveport; son, James W. “Bo” King and wife Debbie C. King of Baytown, Texas; three granddaughters, Kerri Ellen Gonzalez of Baytown, texas, Lindsey Paige Beggs of Shreveport, and Kasey Erin Sanchez of Palestine, Texas; three grandsons, Barry S. Milligan of Shreveport, Reggie Milligan of Shreveport, and Craig A. King of Baytown, Texas; six great-grandsons, Peyton Milligan, Sawyer Beggs, Hunter Sanchez, Caleb King, Aidan Gonzalez and Caden Alvarez; nine great-granddaughters, Madison Fair Milligan, Chandler Milligan, Emerson Milligan, Baylor Beggs, Addison Gonzalez, Zoe Sanchez, Natalie Sanchez, Raegan Barfield and Keatyn Barfield; and a brother, Robert B. Craig and wife Grace.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Frank F. Hash; a great-granddaughter, Katherine Elizabeth Milligan; father, James Hugh Craig; mother, Myrta Fair Bradbury Craig; and two brothers, Richard “Dickie Boy” Craig and James H. Craig and wife Kate.

Pallbearers will be John Quebodeaux, Jimmy Craig, Bobby Craig, Bill Gregory, Michael Handy, Harvey Hawkins and Larry Menard.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Friday Dec. 15, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and at Centenary United Methodist Church in Rayne on Saturday Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.