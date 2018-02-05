Rayne - Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, at a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Faye Schexnider Pleasant, 62, who died Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.

Interment was in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Rev. Christopher Cambre, associate pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, was celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conducted the funeral services.

Survivors include her husband, Mark Pleasant of Youngsville; two sons, Cason Pleasant and companion Christina Rigaud of Youngsville, and Briton Pleasant and wife Christy of Broussard; four grandchildren, Connor Pleasant, Kaden Pleasant, Draven Benoit and Caden Lasseigne; a brother, Harvey Dale Schexnider of Lafayette; and a sister, Marjorie Bujol of Crowley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton Schexnider and Bernice Bearb Schexnider; a sister, Yvonne Price; and a brother, James Comeaux.

Pallbearers were Caden Lasseigne, Kaden Pleasant, Draven Benoit, Josh Schexnider, Jordan Schexnider and Gwain Comeaux. Honorary pallbearer was Connor Pleasant.

A rosary was prayed Sunday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requested visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Sunday, Feb. 4, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Monday, Feb. 5, from 9 a.m. until to 1 p.m.

