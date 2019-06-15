Felica John Romero

RAYNE - A Memorial Service will be held at a later date for Felica J. Romero, 71, who passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 8:40 a.m. at Iberia Medical Hospital in New Iberia.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Ula C. Romero of Rayne; four daughters, Shannon and husband Kevin Villejoin of Lafayette, Rachel and husband Bryan Leger of Rayne, Samantha Romero and companion Joey Baudoin of Breaux Bridge, and Mackenzie and husband Russell Guillory of Rayne; one son, Felica and wife Lyndsy Romero of Rayne; four sisters, Bernadine and husband James Broussard of Mermenteau, Carrie Hanks and companion Clyde Dyson of Egan, Kathy Navare of Crowley and Linda Navare of Crowley; two brothers, Harry and wife Sue Romero of Estherwood and Wallace and wife Mary Romero of Estherwood; 21 grandchildren, Eric and wife Brittney Dogua, Brandy Romero and companion Austin Briggs, Joleena Romero, Sheena and husband Frankie Carran, Neil Bourqe, Brandon and wife Driscilla Istre, Tayla’r Istre and companion Brandon Dugas, Johnathon and wife Rebecca Istre, Jade Leger, Brannon Leger, Daniel Forrestier, Major Forrestier and companion Rissa Hatcher, Katina Baudoin, Nicole Baudoin, Alcee Baudoin, Justus and husband C.J. Morvant, Jacqueline Guillory and companion William Kibodeaux, Russell Guillory, Shauna Romero, Shani Romero and Vance Romero; 15 great-grandchildren, Braden Dogua, Syntoria Istre, Xavier Kibodeaux, James Kibodeaux, Jalub Thibodeaux, Maxton Morvant, Alyssa Guillory, Abagail Baudoin, Zoey Broussard, Ellie Doucet, Jessica Doucet, Harley Quin Patin, Daniel Patin, Blanny Carran, Bastion Carran; and grandmother, Elnor Boudion of Breaux Bridge.

Mr. Romero was preceded in death by one son, Gene Aaron Romero; one granddaughter, Clara Rea Leger; one great-grandson, Maverick Doucet; his parents, Joseph and Anest Romero; two sisters, Vivian and Glenda Romero; and one brother, Jimmy Romero.