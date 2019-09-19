Florence ‘Flo’ Jones rites Saturday

On Thursday, Sept. 12, at approximately 11:45 p.m., Florence Sanders Jones passed peacefully from this life after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease. She was surrounded by her family and those who had cared for her.

Florence — or “Flo”, as she was known by many — was born in Eunice to Howard Sanders and Odyne Hornsby in 1927. She was the oldest of three children and enjoyed a rural childhood surrounded by extended family just north of Eunice.

She attended Eunice High School and procured an assistantship to the Dean of English at USL (UL) in Lafayette. She graduated with an English degree and returned to Eunice, teaching high school English at her old alma mater for two years.

In 1951, she married Donald Jones of Crowley and the two began a life together in Crowley that was to span 61 years, bringing two boys into the world: Kyle and Greg.

Florence was a full-time mother, an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Crowley, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the 3-10 Club, and the Solitic Club. She also served on the recreation committee that constructed the Rice Festival Building.

She was the sponsor of several scholarship programs at the University of Louisiana. In cooperation with her husband Don, she was a co-contributor to multiple scholarship programs at the University of Tennessee, Don’ s college alma mater.

In 1978, she received the State Mother of Louisiana by the American Mother’s Committee.

Florence was a tireless advocate of higher education, physical health, and high ethical behavior. She loved her family, her home, the city of Crowley, and the state of Louisiana. She considered these people, places, and things a privilege to have and enjoy.

Her presence here is considered an equal privilege by those who knew and loved her.

Rev. Peter Gaughan, pastor of First United Methodist Church, will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Saturday, Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

She is survived by two sons, Kyle St. John of Sonoma, California, and Greg Jones and wife Amber of Crowley; three grandchildren, Kyle Jones and wife Courtney of New Orleans, Lauren Jones and fiancé Walter Monceaux of Rayne, and Michael St. John of Sonoma, California; one step-grandson, Justin Shafer of Baton Rouge; and two great-grandchildren, Amelie Monceaux and Jack Donald Jones.

Mrs. Flo is preceded in death by her husband Donald Jones; her parents, Howard and Odyne Hornsby Sanders; one sister, Della Marie Ireland; and one brother, Jack Allen Sanders.

The family would like to thank, Julie Laughlin and her family, Linda Hartley, Millie Vidrine, Elizabeth Benton, and Hannah Lanier for all the care, love and dedication given to Mrs. Jones throughout the past.

Condolence may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.