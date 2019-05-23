Funeral services will be held for Florence Kebodeaux Franks, 90, at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 27, in the Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley Chapel with Brother Gerard Morgan officiating.

Visitation will begin in the funeral home chapel on Sunday, May 26, at 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Monday at 8 a.m. until just prior to the service time.

Interment will follow the chapel service and will be in Kie Hebert Cemetery in Rayne.

Mrs. Franks passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Mrs. Franks is survived by her four children, Kenneth Spell and wife Sandra of Rayne, Katherine Smith and husband Charles of Rayne, Randall Spell of Campti, and Patrick Franks of Rayne; two brothers, Lawrence Toby Kebodeaux and Jesse Kebodeaux and wife Suzie; 12 grandchildren, Jeffery Morgan, Gerard Morgan, Joshua Morgan, Leisa Comeaux, Corey Smith, Sunnie Ordogne, Casey Spell, Rusty Spell, Angelle LeBlanc, Wanda Abshire, Millie Vidrine and Daniel Spell; 32 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.E. Franks; son, Russell Spell; parents, Fred and Vidor Kebodeaux; brothers, Pete Kebodeaux, Elmo Kebodeaux and Alfred Kebodeaux Jr.

Pallbearers will be Jeffery Morgan, Joshua Morgan, Casey Spell, Garret Hanks, Stevie Wagner and Tyler Comeaux.

Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Abshire and Stevie Wagner Jr.

The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to Dr. Cannon and his staff, the staff at Crowley Acadia General Hospital and Suzanne Bouillion, her caregiver, for taking excellent care of her.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mrs. Franks’ family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC - Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.