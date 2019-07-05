Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Agape New Vision Ministries Church for Florence Vallien Nickson, 78, who died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at her home in Crowley.

Bishop Joseph Damon will officiate for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to the time of service at Agape New Vision Ministries Church.

Interment will be in Old Crowley Cemetery.

Ms. Nickson is survived by two daughters, Gloria Cormier and husband Percy of Crowley and Jacqueline Dunbar and husband Riley of Centerville, Texas; one son, Kevin Nickson and wife Vonda of Fort Smith, Arkansas; two sisters, Joyce Lavergne of Atlanta, Georgia, and Gloria Gordon and husband Woodrow of Houston, Texas; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by one son, Jerome Arthur Nickson; her parents Lucious and Audrey Holmes Vallien; four sisters, Lucille Hawkens, Delores Vallien, Diane Boyd, and Rose Johnson; two brothers, Floyd J. Vallien, and Leroy Vallien; and one grandson, John G. Citizen II.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.