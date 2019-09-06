Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church for Florida “Tiny” Scott Morgan.

Rev. Sherard Marlon Joseph, will officiate.

Interment will be in West Crowley Cemetery.

Florida “Tiny” Scott Morgan was born on Aug. 14, 1933, in Maxie, to the union of Regina and Eddie Scott Sr. She moved to Crowley where she resided for over 80 years.

Tiny departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley surrounded by her family.

Florida united with Jerusalem Baptist Church where she was a member of the Women’s Mission Ministry, the Jerusalem Mass Choir and a strong supporter of the Pastor’s Aide.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Tanyun (Danny) Fontnette of Port Arthur, Texas, Verneal Scott, Dwight Scott, Dexter (Cynthia) Scott, Willie (Joann) Morgan Jr., all of Crowley, Tony (Caroline) Scott of Rayne, and Callie Kennerson of Opelousas; 22 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Tiny was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willie Morgan Sr.; two daughters, Vanessa M. Morgan and Dawanna Morgan Wilbert; a granddaughter, Florida Shanea Scott; six sisters and eight brothers.

A visitation is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7, at Jerusalem Baptist Church from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette.