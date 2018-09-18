November 26, 1946 ~ September 15, 2018

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 17, at Gueydan First Baptist Church honoring the life of Floyd Saltzman Jr., 71, who died Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was laid to rest at Gueydan Cemetery with Pastor Troy Duhon officiating the services.

Serving as pallbearers were Corey Belaire, Jordan Saltzman, Hunter Saltzman, Andy Saltzman, Jr., Randy Primeaux, Paul Meaux and Leo “Scooter” Blackmer.

Floyd was born and raised in Crowley. He lived in Gueydan for 50 years and was a resident of Lake Charles for the past three years.

Floyd served in the United States Navy. He then went to work for Southern Pacific Railroad where he was a bridge and building supervisor, retiring after 26 years.

Throughout his life Floyd had a love for camping, fishing, hunting, and listening to George Jones. He also enjoyed reminiscing with his railroad buddies, but most of all he loved spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Louella Broussard Saltzman of Lake Charles; two sons, Floyd Saltzman III and wife Sharon of Lake Charles and Andy Saltzman and wife Amanda of Lake Charles; two daughters, Donna and husband Kevin Belaire of Hayes and Audrey and husband J.W. Primeaux of Lyons Point; 14 grandchildren, Jordan Saltzman, Hunter Saltzman, Sydney Saltzman, Reagan Saltzman, Anna Leigh Saltzman, Andy Saltzman Jr., Ashley Belaire, Corey Belaire, Joey Primeaux, Shannen Primeaux, Allyson Primeaux, Randy Primeaux, Blaire Champagne and Payton Champagne; and three great-grandchildren, Grace Belaire, Mason Belaire, and Genevieve Primeaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Saltzman Sr. and the former Annie Mae Menard.

