RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Frances Turquis Doga, 91, who died Wednesday, July 17, at residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Deacon Denis LaCroix, of St. Joseph Catholic Church will conduct the funeral services.

Frances went to school in Rayne and was a graduate of Rayne High School. She work at Rosenbaum Wholesale and Worthmore's 5 and 10 cent during her summer break. She also worked at N. A. Kennedy Store as a bookkeeper until she married. She was then employed by the Acadia Parish School Board for 20 and 1/2 years, 1 and 1/2 years as a kindergarten aide and 19 years a library clerk at Rayne High School and loved every minute of her working years.

Her hobbies were learning to sew at a young age and making many quilts, crotchet afghans and baby cloths. She made many rosaries especially Job's Tears rosaries. She was very dedicated to genealogy and belonged to several geological and historical societies, especially the Lafayette Genealogical and Historical Society and LaPointe Geological Society.

She and her husband loved camping as long as it was possible. She loved to cook, especially as her family called "Mom Mom's Crawfish Etouffe" her coconut cake, and rice dressing. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She was especially close and grateful to her grandmother (Nora Royer) for her guidance and care. She lived with her grandmother from birth until her marriage and continued to care for her until her death.

Frances participated in the documentary of "The Mervine Kahn Legacy". She was interviewed by Life Style Magazine for her research without a computer.

Survivors include daughter, Norma Doga Baronne and spouse Mike Baronne of Baton Rouge; son, Donnie Doga and spouse Sara Gossen Doga of Rayne; five grandchildren, Alyssa Smith Simoneaux and spouse Kevin Simoneaux of Elmendorf, Texas, Blaine Smith and spouse Regina Marceaux Smith of Crowley, Emily Doga Rice and spouse William Rice of Rayne, Scott Doga and spouse Amanda Guidry Doga of Rayne and Katie Doga Hebert and spouse Paul Hebert of Rayne; three step-grandchildren, Randy Meche Jr. and spouse Jamie Marks Meche of Mire, Dylan Meche and spouse Morgan Babineaux Meche of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Denise Baronne Payne and spouse Michael Payne of Ethel; 10 great-grandchildren, Kip, Madeline and Grace Simoneaux, Peyton, Brody and Arianni Smith, Michael Ruby Doga, Henry Joseph Rice, Molly Cecile Rice and Elodie Jane Hebert; 12 step-great-grandchildren, Braxton and Aiden Meche, Tanner and Trey LaGrange, Kaelynn and Allie Mier, Michael, Andrew and Natalie Payne, Jeanne, Ashlyn and Jacob Rice; half -brother, Charles Venable; sister-in-law, Jane Doguet Hebert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ruby Doga; father, Lawrence Turquis; mother, Rosa Meche Turquis; paternal grandparents, Charles and Matilla LeBlanc Tircuit; maternal grandparents, Homer and Nora Royer Meche; step-father, Louis Venable; two half-brothers, Auguste and Lee Etta Godeaux Venable and Preston Venable; three sisters-in-law, Gertie Doga Lafleur, Bernadette Doga Broussard and Laura Doguet; five brothers-in-law, Ivie Baptiste, Jean Baptiste, John Voris "Gramp" Doguet, Russell Hebert and Raymond Lafleur.

Pallbearers will be Donnie Doga, Chad Douget, Jessie Arabie, Randy Meche Jr., Scott Doga and Blaine Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Simoneaux, Paul Hebert, William Rice, Harry Dogie, Dylan Meche and Mike Baronne.

A Rosary will be prayed Thursday, July 18, at 7 p.m. at Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana for all the care that was given to her in her time of illness.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Thursday, July 18, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday, July 19, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

