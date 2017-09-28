NEW IBERIA – Funeral services were conducted for Mr. Frank Falcon Jr., age 72, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Evangeline Funeral Home with his nephew, Deacon Denis LaCroix, officiating.

Interment followed at Holy Family Cemetery with Military Graveside Services conducted by the Iberia Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation was held on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. until time of services.

A native of Rayne and former resident of New Iberia, Mr. Falcon passed away 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, at Eastridge Senior Living Suites in Abbeville.

Mr. Falcon served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. It was during this time that he learned his trade, and would go on to teach numerous students electronics.

He was a DJ at KNIR radio station. He was then employed at Teche Area Vocational Technical School for more than 40 years, where he was a trusteed peer to numerous students and was personally invested in each one of them and their success.

Frank enjoyed traveling, carpentry work, gardening, and making pickles.

He is survived by his children, Shirley Gilley Broussard and husband Cecil of New Iberia, John Holley III and wife Harriet of Greenville, Mississippi, Tonda Holley Delahoussaye and husband Rene of Denham Springs, and Carolayne Holley of California; nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; three sisters, Julia F. Breaux and husband Calice of Rayne, Nazida Petitjean and husband T.J. of Rayne, and Pearl Ozenne Trosclair of Lafayette; and one sister-in-law, Mona Falcon.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Katherine Cox Falcon; parents, Frank Sr. and Julia Bourque Falcon; one brother, Clyde Falcon; and four sisters, Ruth F. Cavalier, Louetta F. Prevost, Virginia F. Meyer, and Jeanne Ozenne Breaux.

Pallbearers were members of the family.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to a charity of one’s choice.

To view on-line obituary and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.

Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc., of New Iberia was in charge of arrangements.