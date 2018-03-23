Frankie was born on Aug. 27, 1965, in Crowley, to Nathan D. Thompson and Joyce Comeaux Thompson and was called to his Heavenly father on Monday, March 19, 2018.

He loved the outdoors, especially when he was hunting or fishing. Frankie also loved to build trucks, and clean.

He was a devoted father, amazing brother and friend. Frankie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Frankie is survived by his father, Nathan D. Thompson; the mother of his children, Victoria Hanks Thompson; his son, Frankie Thompson Jr. (Courtney Perrin); his daughter, Erica Thompson (Blakeman Matthews); Will Davis, which was like a son to him; his brother, Jessie Thompson (Kim); his sisters, Cynthia Tate (Timothy), Christine Thompson, Noamie Thompson; his sister at heart, Bonnie Emerson; as well as his, grandchild, Bentley Perrin; his godchildren, Ashley T. Montoya, Nathan J. Thompson II, Xander K. Christophe, Aleah Constantin.

Frankie is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce C. Thompson; his brother, Nathan James Thompson I.

Funeral services for Frankie Allen Thompson Sr., 52 of Crowley, will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Gueydan on Friday, March 23, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Jimmy Broussard officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, March 23, beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until the time of his service.

