A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, July 27, at 1 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mowata for Fred Russell Stafford III, 67, who died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 2 a.m. at The Carpenter House in Lafayette.

Fred was a 1970 graduate of Crowley High School and went on to Louisiana Tech University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree and was a member of the 1973 Division II National Championship football team.

He had a great work ethic and a passion for his hobbies, most notably his hunting club in Ruston and Louisiana Tech football. He loved his wife, his children and grandchildren (his monkeys) very dearly.

While Fred did not have any sons, that didn’t hinder his ability as a leader of men. From his sons-in-law, to his hunting buddies to his Louisiana Tech family to his work friends. They were all affected by example and directly by his leadership.

Fr. Andrew Schumacher, parochial vicar at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, officiated for the services.

The family requested visiting hours Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A rosary was recited Saturday at 11 a.m.

Burial was in St. Lawrence Catholic Church Cemetery.

Fred is survived by his wife of 46 years, Debora Hundley “Bedo” Stafford of Lafayette; three daughters, Amanda S. Klisanin and husband Ivan of Lafayette, Emily S. Prochaska and husband Alex of Lafayette, and Megan S. Leonards and husband Bryan Jr. of Lafayette; one sister, Kandi S. Manning and husband Douglas of Cold Springs, Texas; 10 grandchildren, Joseph Klisanin, Olive Klisanin, Anika Klisanin, Ever Klisanin, Bishop Prochaska, Annie Prochaska, John Stafford Prochaska, Charlotte Prochaska, Bryan “Tripp” Leonards III, and Lucy Leonards.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Russell Stafford Jr. and Ora Faye Smith Stafford.

