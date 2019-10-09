Funeral services for Fredrick Lynn “Freddie” Robinson, 60, of Rayne, will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, at 2 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne/

Reverend Sigmund Richard will officiate for the services.

Interment will follow in Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Cemetery in Branch.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home and will continue on Friday from 8 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Robinson passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in his residence.

A native and lifelong resident of Acadia Parish, Mr. Robinson worked for many years in the oilfield, most recently as a dispatcher for ILM in Scott. He was a jack-of-all-trades and could fix just about anything.

He loved horses, spending time as a horse owner, horse trainer, and as a jockey. Mr. Robinson was an avid New Orleans Saints fan, but his greatest joy in life was spending time with and caring for his family, whom he always put first.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Debbie Menard Robinson of Rayne; daughters, Heather Credeur-Hollier of Ville Platte, and Andrea Paige Robinson of Rayne; sons, Mitchell Adam Breaux and wife Kaylah of Mire, Fredrick Lynn Credeur and wife Elizabeth of Lafayette, and Drake Anthony Robinson and wife Kitt of Rayne; brothers, Herschel Robinson and wife Leslie of Rayne, and Herman Robinson of Crowley; sister, Dorothy Billiot of Crowley; and grandchildren, Donovan Hollier II, Noah Paul Credeur, Liam Joseph Credeur, Carter Drake Robinson, Jax Anthony Robinson, Grant Breaux, Wyatt Breaux, Drayden Thibodeaux and Trinity Axtell. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding Mr. Robinson in death were his parents, Henry “Red” Robinson and Helen Jeffers Robinson; brothers, Paul Robinson, Charles Robinson, and Ted Robinson; and sisters, Mickey Bennett, Ruth Robinson and Betty Miller.

Serving as pallbearers are Drake Robinson, Fred Credeur, Mitchell Breaux, Ronald Richard, Herman Robinson and Herschel Robinson.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.