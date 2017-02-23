Frieda Hopkins Jobe

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Frieda Jacqualyn Hopkins Jobe announces her passing on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at her home surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 84. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Mowata Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Mowata Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Glen Howie officiating.

Frieda was born in El Dorado, Arkansas on Monday, Oct. 24, 1932. Her early childhood was spent in Hodge, Louisiana where her father worked at the sawmill. He would eventually move the family to Sulphur, Louisiana to take a job working in the refineries. It was in Sulphur that she met and eventually married Clifford E. Jobe Sr. on Dec. 2, 1950. Frieda was a wonderful wife and mother who dedicated herself to her family. She enjoyed sewing and was a great cook. She also served as a Sunday school teacher as well as working in vacation Bible school and also used her sewing skills to assist the White Cross by making baby blankets and hospital gowns. A loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Frieda will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her, especially her sons, Clifford Jobe Jr. and wife Catherine of Lafayette, Brian Jobe and wife Ann of Alexandria and Craig Jobe and wife Shirley of Troup, Texas; daughter, Jackie Pitre and husband, Keith of Lafayette; brother, James Edward Hopkins and wife Beatrice of Carlyss; 14 grandchildren, Cassie Jobe, Carrie Jobe, Caitlin Jobe, Callie Broussard, Joshua Pitre, Aaron Pitre, Caleb Jobe, Luke Jobe, Eli Jobe, Madison Jobe, Nicholas Jobe, Nathaniel Jobe, Maximilian Jobe and Arden Jobe; four great-grandchildren, Kobe Pitre, Jacques Pitre, Adrian Curelariu and Mya Jobe; as well as extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Clifford E. Jobe Sr.; parents, Dee and Nawasa Taylor Hopkins; and grandson, Ian Jobe.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Eunice on Friday, Feb. 24, from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., and again on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. until time of services.

Ardoin’s Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 West Laurel Ave, (337)457.3371 is in charge of arrangements.