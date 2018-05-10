Garret Karson Dolan
Garrett Karson Dolan, 23, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, was born Sept. 8, 1994, in Baytown, Texas, and passed away Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Houston, Texas.
He was a 2013 graduate of Barbers Hill High School and was to graduate Saturday, May 12, from Houston Baptist University with a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree.
Garrett played linebacker at HBU and received many honors, including four-time All Southland Conference, two-time AP and STATS All American, two-time HBU Male Athlete of the Year, and finished Top 10 in the Southland Conference and the FCS Division in All-Time Total Tackles. He was also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Colonel Malcolm Millet and Preston Menard; cousin, Mackie Millet; aunt, Glenda Davis; and uncles, Steven Menard and Jerry Guidry.
He is survived by his parents, Brett and Cathy Millet Dolan of Mont Belvieu, Texas; brother and sister-in-law, Jared and Ashley Hampshire Dolan and nephew Luke, all of Montgomery, Texas; grandmothers, Josie Heinen Millet and Aline Chaisson Menard, both of Crowley; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, coaches and his girlfriend and soulmate, Guinevere Meyer of Georgetown, Texas.
His family will receive friends at Navarre Funeral Home Thursday, May 10, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Funeral services will be Friday, May 11, at 11 a.m. at Navarre Funeral Home.
To view the online obituary or to post a tribute for the family, go to www.navarrefuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of Navarre Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2444 Rollingbrook Drive, Baytown, Texas, (281) 422-8111.