A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church for Gary Joseph Benoit, 92, of Crowley, on Friday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. with Reverend Gary Schexnayder officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. until the time of his Funeral Mass with a Rosary recited at 11 a.m.

Gary will be laid to rest in Hanks Cemetery with Full Military Rites.

Those chosen to carry Gary to his final resting place will be his grandsons, Jared Harris, Justin Benoit, Joshua Benoit, Adler Benoit, Ethan Benoit, and Conner Benoit.

Honorary pallbearers will be Wil Benoit and Jake Benoit.

Gary was born in Morse on Aug. 24, 1926, to Clebert Benoit and Estelle Hanks Benoit. Gary was called from this life on Dec. 9, 2018.

Gary served our country honorably in the Army Air Corp during World War II. He worked as an Inspector for the Louisiana Highway Department of Transportation until his retirement.

Gary was a member of the American Legion Post 15. In his spare time Gary loved to play cards, dominos, and doing crossword puzzles. Most of all he loved spending time with all of his family.

Gary was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Gary is survived by his beloved wife, Laura Belle Conner Benoit of Crowley; his five sons, Gordon James Benoit (Cindy) of Crowley, Randall James Benoit of Jeanerette, Leland James Benoit (Angie) of Marshall, Texas, Kevin James Benoit (Maureen) of Rayne, and Farley James Benoit (Lisa) of Iota; his two daughters, Myra Anne Scalia (Frank) of North Little Rock, Arkansas, Vanessa Anne Harris of Crowley; his son-in-law, Randy Harris of Crowley; his 16 grandchildren, Jancy, Mandy, Torri, Kristin, Sarah, Alli, Adler, Ethan, Jared, Amber, Cecile, Conner, Wil, Jake, Justin, Joshua; his 15 great-grandchildren.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Clebert and Estelle Benoit; his brother, Harry L. Benoit.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.