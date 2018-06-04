Gearlin Colligan

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Ms. Gearllin Colligan, 90, who died Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Southwind Senior Living Suites here in Crowley, surrounded by family and friends.

Fr. Edward Duhon, priest in residence at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will be officiating with Fr. Ben Drapeau concelebrating for the services.

Visitation will be held Monday at 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.

Interment will be held in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Ms. Colligan was born April 18, 1928, the only child of Gabriel and Media Miller Colligan, in Prudhomme, a rural community in Acadia Parish. Her family moved to Crowley in 1942 and she resided here until her death, May 31, 2018.

A lifelong Catholic, she attended Catholic schools and graduated from St. Michael’s High School. Her employment in the automobile business started by first being employed by Cleveland Motors, the Ford dealership here in Crowley, in 1947, as office clerk and secretary. She later was promoted to office manager and remained in that position until the dealership was sold to Mr. Don Shelter.

She stayed as office manager, bookkeeper, and secretary with Mr. Shetler until the dealership was eventually passed on to Donna Corley, Mr. Shetler’s daughter, when Mr. Shetler purchased the Chevrolet dealership.

She remained in the same capacity until semi-retirement in 1994, but continued keeping most of the accounting records from her home until becoming ill in July of 2017. Her knowledge and dedication to keeping accurate records is still in the memories of her employers and the personnel that worked with her.

Ms. Gerry was an avid reader, enjoyed classical music, opera, ballet and traveling. The numerous photo albums of her travels are evidence of the many different countries she so much enjoyed, even riding a camel in Egypt and an elephant in India. Her albums are so well documented and detailed they could be used in history books.

Her devotion to Mary, the Blessed Mother, was no secret. The miraculous metal she honored faithfully was pinned to her pillow during the time of her illness and her death.

Survivors are numerous close cousins and their families; her godson, Glenn Suire of Crowley; and goddaughter, Susan Bernard of Charlotte, North Carolina. She also leaves to cherish her memory her dear and faithful friends, Ida Guidry, and Donna Corley; along with her very caring and capable sitters, especially Judy Bailey, who was indispensable in her care to making her comfortable and well taken care of.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her godparents, Bernice O’Pry and Marie Miller O’Pry; her “sister-cousin”, Geraldine O’Pry Suire; and her dear cousins, Jeanette O’Pry Roussel, Michael O’Pry, Dallas Colligan.and T.J. Colligan.

Pallbearers will be Glenn Suire, Michael Suire, Chance Istre, Tyler Bearb, Steve Devillier and Grant Corley.

The family would like to thank Acadia General Hospital, Southwind Assisted Living, and Lamm Hospice for providing such skilled employees, especially nurses Courtney and Marissa, and Dr. Satinder Saini, for all the loving care provided until her passing.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Michael’s School in Crowley.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.