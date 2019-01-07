Geneva Marie Boudreaux Istre, 90, passed away on Jan. 3, 2019, in a local care center.

She was a native of Church Point and lived in Westlake since 1966. Geneva was a member of St. John Bosco Catholic Church and worked at Standers Young Fashions in Lake Charles for many years.

Geneva is survived by her two daughters, Marilyn Weaver and husband Rick of DeRidder, and Mona Bricken and husband Glenn of The Woodlands, Texas; two sons, Mitchell J. Istre and wife Pam of Katy, Texas, and Matthew P. Istre and wife Marlene of Sulphur; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Marius J. Istre Jr.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Jan. 5, at 12:30 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur with Deacon Fred Reed officiating.

Burial was held in Magnolia Cemetery in Westlake under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.

The family received friends on Saturday, Jan. 5, from 10 a.m. with a rosary at noon at the funeral home.

