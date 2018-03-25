RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 26, 2018, at 3:00 pm at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for George Bradford Ware, III, 35, who died Thursday, March 22, 2018.

Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Herman Ogea, Pastor of Trinity Episcopal Church in Crowley, LA will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his fiancée, Cassie Miller of Crowley, daughter, Scarlett Ann Ware of Crowley, mother, Robin Daigle Ware of Rayne, father, George Bradford "Brad" Ware, Jr. of Rayne, sister, Tori Ware of Rayne, two brothers, Phillip Bradford Ware of Rayne, Thomas Bradford Ware of Duson, two nieces, Grayci Elizabeth Dupuis and Analie Therese Dupuis both of Rayne, paternal grandmother, Peggy Gossen of Rayne, maternal grandmother, Ethel Bergeron of Duson, two uncles Edward Bradford "Eddie" Ware and wife Jan of Rayne, Del Daigle of Rayne, step grandmother, Patricia Padgett Ware of Rayne, two step aunts, Marla Green of New Iberia, Amy Gossen and husband Jason, of Rayne.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Honorable George Bradford "Bumpy" Ware, Sr., maternal grandfather, Henry Lee Daigle, two uncles, Perry Daigle, Murray Daigle.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Monday, March 26, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

