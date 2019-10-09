A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for George Signorelli, 66, who died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Fr. Jason Vidrine will officiate for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held Wednesday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Mr. Signorelli is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Lucinda Landry Signorelli; two daughters, Bonnie Fontenot and husband Fred of Jennings and Mandy Signorelli of Rayne; one sister, Jeannie Zimmerman and husband John of Scott; two brothers, Johnny Signorelli and wife Cheryl of Crowley and James Signorelli and wife Patricia of Crowley; one granddaughter, Candace Murray of Pass Christian, Mississippi; two grandsons, Christopher Murray of Kiln, Mississippi and Tyler Henry of Crowley; one great-granddaughter, Charlee Rose Murray of Pass Christian, Mississippi; and one sister-in-law, Patricia Signorelli (Tony, Jr.).

He is preceded in death by his parents, Tony Signorelli Sr. and Dorothy Mary Boudreaux Signorelli; and one brother, Tony Signorelli Jr.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., of Crowley.