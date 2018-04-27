George Von Keisler Robinson, 67, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, passed away April 16, 2018.

He was born May 21, 1950, in Crowley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George V. Robinson and Beatrice Guidry; his wife, Veronica Robinson; and one daughter, Reba Robinson.

He is survived by one daughter, Treba Vallien (Christopher Sr.) of Fort Smith, Arkansas; one son, Kevin Minix of Crowley; seven grandchildren, Keira Minix, Mylah Conley, Kennedy Minix, Raeven Drake, Jahre Releford, Chris’Asia Vallien and Christopher Vallien Jr.; two sisters; Bella Robinson (Michael) of Beaumont, Texas, and Effie Kindle (Frank) of Houston, Texas; and his son-in-law James Releford.

A viewing was held on Friday, April 20, at Lewis-Roberts Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Hwy., Fort Smith, Arkansas. There will also be a viewing on Saturday, April 28, from 9-11 a.m. at Holy Temple Church, 824 W. 14th Street, Crowley, with the funeral service to begin at 11 a.m.

Interment will follow at West Crowley Cemetery under the direction of Riley-Smith Funeral Home, 1810 W. Fourth St., Dequincy.