RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 21, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Starlight Baptist Church for Georgia Mae Nixon St. Julian, 82, who died Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at St. Martin Hospital in Breaux Bridge.

Services will be conducted by Rev. Nathan T. Stevens.

Interment will be in Community Garden Cemetery.

Mrs. Georgia Mae Nixon St. Julian was born August 8, 1935, to Isaac Sr. and Beatrice Harmon Nixon. She was called to her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

She was a faithful member of Starlight Missionary Baptist Church where she was a member of the Adult Choir and Mission Department.

She was a loving mother, wonderful grandmother, caring mother-in-law, sister, aunt and friend. She was one of God’s servants who never complained because she believed that you should trust in the Lord with all your heart. Her love and friendship were unconditional and from her heart. Her humbling spirit, gratitude for others and loving heart will forever live in all of the lives she has touched. Yes, God sent us a very precious gift when he gave us his sweet angel.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathalyn St. Julian Syrie; son-in-law, Willie Syrie; grandson, Tyler James Syrie; granddaughter, Taylor JaNae Syrie; husband, James Allen St. Julian; brothers, Sam Nixon, Leroy Nixon and LJ Nixon; sisters, Ora Lee Young and Georgia Marie Cooper; aunts, Annie Nickson and Lillie Mae Wilridge; and godchildren, Geneen White, Bridgette Logan, Mary Ann Hill, Sandy Sinegal and Ferrin Roy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac Nixon Sr. and Beatrice Harmon Nixon; three sisters, Delia Mae Price, Mary Eva Nixon and Bonnie Nixon; two brothers, Isaac Nixon Jr. and Edgar Nixon; and a godchild, Merlin Nixon.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 21, at Starlight Baptist Church from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette.