March 9, 1930 ~ November 4, 2018

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Gerald “Mannie” Bollich announces his passing on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Eunice Manor with loving family by his side at the age of 88.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mowata.

Entombment will follow in the St. Lawrence Mausoleum with Father Joseph Tran Celebrant.

Mannie served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a farmer, business man and entrepreneur who had a creative mind and always looking for the next project.

He and his wife Delia made sausage for many years and they were known for their smoked sausage. He thoroughly enjoyed buying and selling farm equipment and he bled John Deere Green. He loved to cook for family and friends especially in his famous smoker.

Mannie was a loving father, brother, grandfather and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him especially his four daughters, Donna Chachere and husband Robby, Rowena Thibodeaux and husband John, Roxanne Richard and fiancé Snoopy, and Sharlene Leger and husband Danny, all of Eunice; his 13 grandchildren, Brittany Cormier and husband Caleb, Derek Chachere and wife Megan, Ashley Chachere and fiancé Malcolm, Lacey Ray and husband Scotty, Sally Reed and husband,Dexter, Adam Maxfield and fiancé Kaylee, Trae Thibodeaux and wife Kiahanna, Sara Thibodeaux, Dex Richard and wife Kristen, Broch Leger and wife Kelli, Lauren Rich and husband Raymond, Allie and Brandon Leger; his 14 great grandchildren, Addisyn and Jax Cormier, Brandt, Parker and Hayes Chachere, Ava Ray, Emma and Baylor Reed, Aria Maxfield, Owen and Grantley Thibodeaux, Tate Katheryn Richard, Briley and Harper Leger and Beckett Rich; a brother, Gregory “Honey Bee” Bollich and wife Patricia of Eunice; five sisters, Judy Hollier and husband, Kenneth of Lafayette, Dianne “Tootie” Elkins of Denver, Colorado, Barbara “Penny” LeJeune and husband James of Egan, Sylvia “Tibbie” Lintzen of Eunice, Clara “Tay” Miller of Lafayette; five sisters-in-law, Dorothy B. Thibodeaux LeBlanc of Rayne, Sylvia Bollich of Cheneyville, Jackie Bollich of Lafayette, Willa Dean Bollich of Eunice and Elrina Bollich of Mowata; as well as extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Delia Breaux Bollich; two daughters, Debra Ann Bollich and Rebecca Ann Maxfield Stelly; grandson, Ryan Chatagnier; his parents, Frank Jr and Barbara Zaunbrecher Bollich; brothers, Elmo “Whitie” Bollich, Austin “Will” Bollich, Lawrence “Mookie” Bollich, Donald “Blackie” Bollich; his sisters, Loretta Gaspard, Elaine “Noonie” Turk; brothers-in-law, Dr. Carl E. Turk, Gary Elkins, Luke Lintzen, Durland Miller, Burnis Cooper and Clifford Thibodeaux.

At the request of the family, visitation began at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Eunice on Tuesday, Nov. 6, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and again on Wednesday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. until time of services. A Rosary was recited at 6 p.m. on Tuesday led by Loretta Kurta.

Carrying Mannie to his final resting place will be Derek Chachere, Dex Richard, Adam Maxfield, Trae Thibodeaux, Broch Leger, Brandon Leger, Paul Washington, Kurt Sittig, Dexter Reed, Scotty Ray, Caleb Cormier, Raymond Rich and Malcolm Saltzman.

Many thanks to the kind and loving staff at Eunice Manor and Hope Hospice for the care and comfort you gave to our loving Dad.

