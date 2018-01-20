A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 pm Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Geraldine O’Pry Suire, 90, who died Jan. 20, 2018, at Southwind Assisted Living.

Fr. Edward Duhon, priest in residence of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A Rosary will be led by Deacon Timothy Istre at 6 p.m. Sunday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Suire graduated from St. Michael Catholic High School in 1944. She was a lifelong member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. She loved reading, water color painting, crocheting and interacting with her family on Facebook. She never let her lifelong hearing impairment hinder her outlook on life.

She is survived by five children, Michelene Suire Moody and her husband Neil of Bridge City, Texas, Brenda Suire Devillier and her husband Steve of Crowley, Glenn Suire of Crowley, Jane Suire Istre and her husband Timothy of Bridge City, Texas, and Carolyn Suire Higginbotham and her husband Gerard of Lafayette; one sister, Barbara O’Pry Bernard and her husband Eugene of Canton, Georgia; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and her sister-cousin, Gearlin Colligan of Crowley.

Mrs. Suire is preceded in death by her husband, Bernice Louis Suire; her parents, Bernice and Marie Miller O’Pry; one sister, Jeanette Roussel; one brother, Michael O’Pry; and her daughter-in-law, Emily Suire.

Pallbearers will be Chance Istre, Michael Suire, Tyler Bearb, Jacob Moody, Jake Carlin and John Paul Bland.

The family would like to thank her nurse, Judy Baily, the staff of Southwind Assisted Living and Lamm Hospice for their care, kindness and compassion given to Mrs. Suire and her family.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.