A memorial service honoring the life of Mrs. Gertie “Dolly” Ruth Thibodeaux Soileau will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 1 p.m. in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau with Rev. Randall Moreau officiating.

Entombment will follow in Duhon Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Visitation for Mrs. Soileau will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and will continue until the service at 1 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m.

Mrs. Soileau was born in Mermentau on Aug. 9, 1935, and spent most of her life between Mermentau and Slidell. She was a devoted wife and mother to her family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She loved to bowl and never missed a chance to do so. She also enjoyed fishing and sailing. Occasionally, she enjoyed spending time at the casino. Miss Dolly enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her beloved family; she loved everything life had to offer.

She was proceeded in death by her husband of 60 years, Rudy Soileau; her parents, Arthur and Eleanor Duhon Thibodeaux; and two brothers, J.C. and Gerald Thibodeaux.

Left behind with many cherished memories are her daughters, Maureen (Ray) Rousseau of Marksville; Cheryl Estep of Slidell; sons, David (Terry) Soileau of McNeil, Mississippi; Michael (Susan) Soileau of Slidell; sisters, Kate (Raymond) Bangle of Mermentau; Polly Ann (John) Hodges of Metairie; Jeanne (John) Distefano of Alexandria; brother, Robert (Brenda) Thibodeaux of Mermentau; one brother-in-law, Patrick Soileau of Lake Charles; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to send out special thanks to LAMM (Hospice), Dr. Patrick LeLeux and especially Dolly’s nurses, Krystal Boudreaux; Melissa Legee; Deidra Williams; Lisa Istre; Marissa Sonnier and to Deacon Mark Broussard.