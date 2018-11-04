RAYNE - Funeral services for Gilbert William Hains, 89, of Ebenezer, will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 at 10:00 AM in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel, Rayne. Deacon Denis LaCroix of St. Joseph Catholic Church will officiate. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Methodist Cemetery, Ebenezer.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 5, from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM, with a rosary being recited at 7:00 PM, in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, Nov. 6, from 8:00 AM until service time in the funeral home.

Mr. Hains passed away on Saturday, Nov. 3, in a Rayne health care facility.

A native of Ebenezer, Mr. Hains farmed rice, soybeans, and crawfish for most of his life. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Mr. Hains was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather whose greatest joy was being with and caring for his family.

Survivors include his sons, Nolton Joseph Hains and wife Phyllis of Ebenezer, Ronald Keith Hains and wife Kathryn of Rayne, and Charles William Hains of Ebenezer; sisters, Sybil Hains Deville of New Roads and Mariette Hains of Rayne; grandchildren, Emily Katheryn Hains, Robert Austin Hains, Trent Joseph Hains, and Beau Walton Hains; great-grandchildren, Carolyn Kathryn Kennedy, Carmen Meche, and Hunter Joseph Hains; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding Mr. Hains in death were his wife, Juanita Faulk Hains; parents, Robert Joseph Hains and Mariette LaCroix Hains; brother, George Hains, Sr.; sister, Lula Mae Hains Ousse; and granddaughter, Hanna Claire Hains.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.