RAYNE - Memorial services were held at a later date for Gladys Marie Simon, 90, who died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at her residence in Rayne, after a long and lengthy illness.

Survivors include her four sons, Douglas Simon and spouse Judy of Rayne, Wilders Simon and spouse Gloria of Crowley, Harold Simon of Carencro, Gerald Simon and companion LaShae Pellerin of Lafayette; a daughter, Neva Simon Smith of Rayne; grandchildren, Paula, Terry and Dane Simon, Lisa Simon Castille, Rachael Simon, Helena Seaux Smith, Chasity Seaux Kaiser, Stoney Simon, Angela and Christine Simon, Gladys Marie Reed Broussard, Marlene Reed, Arlene Reed Salameh, Corey Simon, Trevor Simon, Garon Johnston, Steven Johnston and Mervin Smith and spouse Morgan; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Spell Simon; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband, Clomare Simon; father, Thear Simon; mother, Edna Hargrave Breaux; daughter, Ozeline Reed; granddaughter, Harolyn Simon; and three sons in law, Morgan Reed, Donald Johnston and Mervin Smith.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana for the wonderful care given throughout her lengthy illness, Dr. Gregory Riggs, Ms. Jamie Bearb, Ms. Brittany Meaux and Ms. Charlotte Jagneaux. Also, a special thank you to Karen Seaux for her kindness and prayers.

