RAYNE - Funeral services were held on Friday, March 1, at 11:00 a.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Glen M. Thibodeaux, 85, who passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at 12:49 a.m. at his home in Rayne.

Brother Breaux Tageant, pastor of the Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Church in Branch, officiated for the services. Burial was in the Indian Bayou Methodist Cemetery in Indian Bayou.

The family requested the visitation to be held on Thursday, March 2, at 3:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. in the funeral home chapel in Rayne. Visitation resumed on Friday, March 3, at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Marlene B. Thibodeaux of Rayne; three sons, Glenn Thibodeaux of Rayne, Benny Thibodeaux of Rayne and Markus Thibodeaux of Indian Bayou; three daughters, Janice Doucet of Rayne, Doye LeBlanc of Rayne and Brenda LeBlanc of Rayne; two sisters, Linda Beuley of Lafayette and Irene Dee Beebe of Arlington, Texas; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

Mr. Thibodeaux was preceded in death by two sons, Michael Thibodeaux and Glen M. Thibodeaux; his parents, Horace A. and Amy T. Thibodeaux; four sisters, Mary Louise Heafner, Carita Mae Helo, Daniel Skinner and Doye Ann Whitewing; two brothers, Alton Thibodeaux and Andrus Thibodeaux.

