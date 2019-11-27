Article Image Alt Text

Gloria “Jeannie” Robinson Davis

Wed, 11/27/2019 - 5:30pm
CROWLEY

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church for Gloria “Jeannie” Robinson Davis, 73, who died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Services will be conducted by Father Godwin Imoru.
Interment will be in South Crowley Cemetery.
She is survived by two brothers, Joseph “Joe Motie” Robinson Sr. of Crowley and Michael Robinson of Houston, Texas; one son, James Davis Jr. (Mary) of Hot Springs, Arkansas; four daughters, Vivian “Seedy” (Robert) Moore, Janet Davis, Sandra (Earnest) Richardson and Carolyn “Kay” Wheeler, all of Crowley; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Kenneth, Temeka, Savon, Malane, Jonathan, Kaera and Elliot; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Man” Davis Sr.; two sons, Kenneth James and Jonathan Jerome Davis; granddaughter, Tenisha Davis; parents, Hariel and Vivian Robinson; brothers, Hariel “Sonny Boy” Robinson and Johnny Robinson; sisters, Ella Mae Davis, Rosa Belle Mayfield, Helen Wilridge and Lucille Eddington.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Theresa Catholic Church from 8:15 a.m. until the time of service. A Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m.
Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc., of Lafayette.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2019