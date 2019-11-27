Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church for Gloria “Jeannie” Robinson Davis, 73, who died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Services will be conducted by Father Godwin Imoru.

Interment will be in South Crowley Cemetery.

She is survived by two brothers, Joseph “Joe Motie” Robinson Sr. of Crowley and Michael Robinson of Houston, Texas; one son, James Davis Jr. (Mary) of Hot Springs, Arkansas; four daughters, Vivian “Seedy” (Robert) Moore, Janet Davis, Sandra (Earnest) Richardson and Carolyn “Kay” Wheeler, all of Crowley; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Kenneth, Temeka, Savon, Malane, Jonathan, Kaera and Elliot; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Man” Davis Sr.; two sons, Kenneth James and Jonathan Jerome Davis; granddaughter, Tenisha Davis; parents, Hariel and Vivian Robinson; brothers, Hariel “Sonny Boy” Robinson and Johnny Robinson; sisters, Ella Mae Davis, Rosa Belle Mayfield, Helen Wilridge and Lucille Eddington.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Theresa Catholic Church from 8:15 a.m. until the time of service. A Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc., of Lafayette.