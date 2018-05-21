A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, May 19, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Egan for Gloria L. Dupre, 78, who passed away on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at 11:42 a.m. at the Encore Nursing Home in Crowley.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Egan, will be officiating for the services.

Burial will be held in Sensat Cemetery in Egan.

The family requested the visitation to be held on Friday, May 18, at 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. A Rosary was recited at 6 o’clock in the evening in the funeral home chapel. Visitation resumed on Saturday at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include two daughters, Betty Dupre of Egan, Lisa Dupre and husband Ricky Monceaux of Crowley; three sons, Greg Dupre of Crowley, Kevin Dupre of Merryville and Mark Dupre of Egan; one brother, Larry Paul and wife Marie LaComb of Jennings; seven grandchildren, Kelli Dupre and husband Lowell Wyatt of Katy, Texas, Ashley Dupre, Michael Dupre, Brittany Broussard and companion Tiffany, and Britton Dupre all of Crowley; Keisha Broussard and husband Randy Bertrand of Maxie, and Hayley Spell and husband Chad Perez of Gueydan; 11 great-grandchildren, Cameron Baronet, Cayli Baronet, Caydance Baronet, Allison Bertrand, Randall Bertrand, Lexi Bertrand, Ethan Wyatt, Emma Wyatt, Eli Perez and Finley Perez, Kaden Banks.

Ms. Dupre was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Dupre; her parents, Henry and Lovina Romero LaComb; one sister, Loretta Jane LaComb LeJeune; and one great-granddaughter, Kirstein Gabrielle Baronet.

