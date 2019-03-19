It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Gloria Ledbetter announces her passing from this life on March 18, 2019, at the age of 66.

Gloria was born in Jennings to Elge Joseph Courville and Mildred Mary Bellard Courville on Dec. 23, 1952. She was retired from Jennings American Legion Hospital, where she held a number of positions throughout the years in Environmental Services, House Keeping, & Food Service.

She loved to crochet, fishing, and watching old cowboy movies.

Gloria was also a member of Friends Supporting Friends. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Gloria is survived by her two daughters, Rhonda Fontenot (Jerry) of Jennings, and Tasha LeJeune of Egan; her four brothers, Gerald Courville (Rhonda) of Tomball, Texas, Ronald Courville of Iota, James Andrus (Tracy) of Iota, and Clyde Andrus (Billie) of Lake Charles; her three grandchildren, Cecil D. Gary Jr. (Erica Scott) of Hathaway, Krysta Gary of Jennings, and Chelsie B. Fontenot (Daniel Touchet) of Egan; her four great-grandchildren; as well as numerous extend family and friends.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Elge Courville and Mildred B. Andrus; and her husband, Robert Ledbetter.

Funeral services for Gloria Ledbetter, 66, of Jennings, will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Wednesday, March 20, at 2 p.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

Carrying Gloria to her final resting place will be Samuel Andrus, Treef Andrus, Tren Andrus, Thomas Breaux, Ronnie Courville and Kyle Courville.

Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Breaux and Jim Andrus.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Tuesday, March 19, from 3:30 p.m. until 9 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, March 20, at 8 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 2 p.m.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews and Son Funeral Home.