RAYNE - Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at a 3 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Grace Richard, 80, who died Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.

Interment was in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Chris Cambre, associate pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, was the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conducted the funeral services.

Survivors include her son, Terry W. Foreman and wife Marty of Lafayette; daughter, Sandra “Sandy” F. Easterling and husband Scott of Rayne; five grandchildren, Corey W. Foreman, Blake J. Foreman, Anthony Easterling, Sammy Easterling and Sarah Easterling; step-grandchild, Van Howard; five great-grandchildren, Shayne Easterling, Kayden Easterling, Jaydon Broussard, Maddox Foreman and Sydney Thibodeaux.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sanearl Foreman; mother, Eunice Hollier Richard; father, Paul Richard; sister, Helen Richard Terro; and brother, James E. Richard.

Pallbearers were Scott Easterling, Dana Terro, Brian Foreman, Gerald Foreman, Corey Foreman, and Blake Foreman.

Honorary pallbearer was Terry Foreman.

A Rosary was prayed Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requested that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., and on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.