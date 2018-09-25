November 5, 2009 - September 24, 2018

It is with the heaviest hearts that the family of Gracie Marie Zaunbrecher announces her passing in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was 8 years old.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 26, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Eunice.

Rite of Committal will follow in the St. Lawrence Cemetery with Father Travis Abadie as celebrant.

Gracie, a third grade student at Iota Elementary, was a girly girl that liked her bling and loved LSU gymnastics. She also was a tomboy who loved horses, farming, hunting and frogging.

Since her diagnosis 18 months, ago she never complained and touched so many lives and brought people closer to God. She loved to go visit Sister Dulce and Father Manny.

Gracie lives on in all her family, friends, and anyone who had the grace to be touched by her. She was a most loving daughter, sister, grandchild, niece and friend and will be missed dearly by everyone especially her parents, Byron and Maile Zaunbrecher of Mowata; her siblings, Zoie and Colton Zaunbrecher, both of Mowata; her grandparents, Dale and Gwen Zaunbrecher of Mowata and Russell and Gina Douget of Iota; her great grandparents, Albert and Gracie Guillory of Mamou and Katherine Douget of Iota; as well as extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her great grandparents, Blaise and Bernardine Leonards and Frank and Hilda Zaunbrecher.

At the request of the family, visitation began at Ardoin’s Funeral Home of Eunice on Tuesday, Sept. 25, from 1:30 p.m. until time of services on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

Fr. Tran led a Rosary at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

