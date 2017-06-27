Broussard - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 1 , at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Broussard for Gregory “Gahndi” Darnell Haynes II, 44, who peacefully passed away Saturday June 24, 2017, at 11:21 p.m. at his residence in Carencro.

Gregory (better known as Greg or Gahndi) was born on April 28, 1973, to the union of Gregory and Charlene (Gibson) Haynes in Groton, Connecticut. As a “military brat,” Greg spent his childhood years moving to various cities as his father was in the U.S. Navy. He spent the majority of his young adult life in Rayne.

In February, 2006, Greg married Jermela DeCuir from Broussard and they resided there until they built their home in Carencro.

Greg was a very cool, calm, and humbled gentleman who listened more than he would speak. He found tranquility in his hobbies, which would include his beloved R.C. Cars and Planes, listening to Neil deGrasse Tyson’s podcasts about science (he was truly a covert nerd) and mostly fishing. He loved finding a “sweet honey hole” as he would call it and wouldn’t dare share his spots with anyone.

Greg was also a member of the Prince Hall Masons from the Abbeville Lodge. He will always be remembered for being a wonderful son, brother, nephew, cousin, friend, husband, and DADDY that would do anything for anyone. He truly possessed the proverbial “Heart of Gold”.

Gregory will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Jermela DeCuir- Haynes of Carencro; his sweet baby girl, Abigail Renee’ of Carencro, and his unborn son who is due in September; his parents, Gregory Haynes I (Connie) of Opelousas, and Charlene (Gibson) Martin of Rayne; his siblings, Schante Haynes of Rayne, Nahshon Martin of Martinez, California, and Kristy Haynes of Stone Mountain, Georgia; his nieces and nephews, Mekhi Atkinson of Sacramento, California, Blair Haynes of Rayne, Zaria Bowen of Jacksonville, Florida, Kristian and A.J. Whimbley of Stone Mountain, Georgia; his aunts and uncles, Joseph Gibson of Rayne, Ophelia Marie Augustine (Joseph) of Martinez, California, Evelyn Joyce Roy (Henry) of Beaumont, Texas, Myrtle Gibson of Martinez, California, Aquator Sullivan (Ben) of Richmond, California, Eva “Suzie” Charles (Ezzie) of Rayne, Larry Gibson (Carol) of Houston, Texas, Wendell Carl Gibson (Brigid) of Rayne, Don Gibson (Beth) of Martinez, California, Kathy Gibson of Martinez, California, and Earlean Gibson of Crowley; his godparents, Joan Francis Brown and Joseph Gibson Jr. both of Rayne; his brother-in-law, Patrick Decuir of Broussard; his godchildren, Chazmin and Chaiden Gibson, both of Crowley, along with a host of cousins and friends.

Greg was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Curtis and Viola Gibson; paternal grandparents, Albert and Gloria Sylvester and Charlie Haynes; his uncles, Wilford, Wilbert, and Anthony Gibson; his aunts, Vernal Gibson, Rita Gibson, and Irene Gibson; and his mother-in-law, Gloria DeCuir.

