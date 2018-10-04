Harold F. Loewer

Harold Frederick Loewer, of Mowata, passed away on Oct. 2, 2018, at age 85.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 5, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Eunice.

Burial will be held on Saturday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. at Mowata Baptist Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life and Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Eunice.

Harold is survived by Glenna Krehbiel Loewer, his wife of 62 years, and by his children, Gregory Loewer (Janet), Robbin Phelps (Dennis), Debbie Caldwell (Jim), and Wesley Loewer (Jane). He is also survived by his sister, Annette Lindsey; his brother, Frederick Loewer (Kathy); his sister Mary Martha Wiegand (Rex); and by 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his parents, Arthur Adolph and Mary Julianna Schmeltekopf Loewer; and by his sisters, Carolyn L. Piper and Dorys Wiegand.

The third of six children, Harold was born in the family home on their farm in Mowata. Being raised in the Christian faith, Harold professed his trust in the Lord Jesus Christ and was baptized at the First Baptist Church of Eunice.

A graduate of Crowley High School and Bethel College (Newton, Kansas), he was for 18 years a farmer and cattleman in Mowata, and for 21 years a lay minister in various locations.

He served with Campus Crusade for Christ in Baton Rouge and Austin, Texas, and with Global Outreach and World Hope in Belize, Central America.

In retirement, Harold and Glenna moved back to Mowata, where they lived for 25 years, as they participated in various Christian ministry organizations and endeavors.

Three months ago, they moved to Rosewood Assisted Living in Lafayette. After rapidly declining health and various hospital stays, Harold passed away peacefully at home.

Memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church Eunice; Acadian Baptist Center; or Louisiana Baptist Agricultural Missions Fellowship.

Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice is in charge of the arrangements.