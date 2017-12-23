Rayne - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 at a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church for Harry James Guidry Sr., 71, who died Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 at his residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the Our Mother of Mercy Cemetery in Rayne.

Rev. Richard Wagner, Pastor of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife, Audrey Mae Mouton Guidry of Rayne; four sons, Harry James Guidry Jr. and wife Donna of Lafayette, Michael James Guidry of Church Point, Martelle Mouton of Sunset and Michael James Mouton of Eunice; three daughters, Christine Guidry Gardiner and husband Anthony of Rayne, Vanessa Jolivette Rickett and husband David of Rayne, and Twana Mouton and companion Daniel Demming of Rayne; 18 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Earl Guidry Sr. and wife Gwen of Branch, Dallas Guidry Sr. of Crowley, and Rodney Guidry and wife Bertha of Rayne; godmother Bertha Bernard of Rayne; godfather Denver Babineaux of Rayne; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Guidry of Lafayette and Audrey Alexander of Sacramento, CA; and a brother-in-law, Dallas Mouton of Lafayette.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lester Guidry; mother, Vitty Sennett Guidry; five brothers, John Guy, Lester Lee Guidry, St., Horace Guidry, Robert Guidry and Jimmy Guidry; six sisters, Ida Jackson, Alzenia Harmon, Rosanna Smith, Willie Ruth Carter, Norma Jean Alexander and Rosemary Guidry.

Harry was a dump truck driver for many years then went on to become a police officer with the Rayne Police Department for 12 years.

A Rosary will be prayed Saturday, Dec. 30, at 8 a.m. in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in on Saturday, Dec. 30, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

