In loving memory of Hazel Elizabeth Hoffman Simon

My task here is complete; my Lord has called me home. I will always be near - in your hearts and memory.

Don’t allow my passing to sadden your hearts. I am now with all my

family and friends that have gone before me, and I will always be with you. I am at such peace that words can’t describe.

“Betty” was born June 7, 1926, in Crowley, and resided there with her family all her life. She served the people of Acadia Parish working in the Tax Assessor’s Office for 20-plus years. She was a graduate of St. Michael’s High School.

Mrs. Simon is survived by two sons, James Simon and wife Cheryl of Lafayette, and Robert and wife Debbie of Youngsville; daughter-in-law, Patty Simon of Crowley; grandmother to Rohn K. Simon and wife Kelly Clark Simon of Mandeville, Mamie E. Romero and husband Paul Romero of Youngsville, Oren P. Simon III and wife Christi of Cypress, Texas, Ryan P. Simon and wife Marisa Keefe Simon of Denver, Colorado, Shelley R. Roger and husband Corey Roger of New Orleans, Jacob M. Simon of New Orleans, Shai E. Simon of Youngsville, Brad Broussard and wife Beth Broussard of Youngsville; and great-grandmother to Tyler and Brandon Romero, Kameron and Grant Broussard, Aiden and Allie Simon, Cole Michael and Averi Kate Simon, Emery, Riley, Peyton and Oliver Simon; one brother, Henry Hoffman of Houston, Texas; and one sister, Myrtle Tager of Chula Vista, California.

Most of all, she was the very essence of love to all and the matriarch of our family. To say that she will be missed cannot describe our loss, but she made sure, through her photo albums, that we will always remember who she was and how deeply she loved each of us.

God shared his love with us through Grandma. We will never forget her quick wit, infectious smile, and profound sense of compassion for all, nor will we forget her need to give nicknames to all of us or the neighbor’s pets. She was many things, but most of all, to us, she was Grandma.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Oren P. Simon Sr.; her parents Justice James and Norma Landry Hoffman; son, Oren P. Simon Jr.; one sister, Gene Hoffman Carter; one brother, James Landry Hoffman; and granddaughter Robyn Simon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Dec. 29, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.

Mrs. Simon died Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at 1:45 p.m. surrounded by her loving family.

Fr. Steve LeBlanc, pastor of St. Basil Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Rohn K. Simon, Oren P Simon III, Ryan P. Simon, Jacob M. Simon, Tyler P. Romero and Brandon J. Romero.

The entire family thanks Kathy Ashworth, Melissa Guidry, Elizabeth Benton and Charmaine and Kevin Leger for their love and devotion to our mother these last few years.

Also, a special thank you to Lamm Hospice. They helped make God’s journey for her more comforting and loving. We will always be in your debt.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home.