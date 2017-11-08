RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at 1 p.m. at The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire for Hazel R. Leger, 90, who passed away Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, at 3:48 a.m. at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Father Allen Breaux will officiate for the services. Burial will be in The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Cemetery Mire.

The family requested the visitation to be held on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. until time of services on Friday, all in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Survivors include three daughters, Barbara Meaux of Rayne, Brenda and husband, Anthony McGuirk of Crowley, and Linda and husband Chad Thibodeaux of Rayne; two sons, Harold Leger of Rayne and Norris “Beaver” and wife Pam Leger of Rayne; one brother, Emery “Ham” and wife Thelma Romero of Duson; 22 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren.

Ms. Leger was preceded in death by her husband, Percy Leger; one son, Carroll Leger; one great-grandson, Chance Leger; her parents, Eddie and Edese T. Romero; one sister, Mildred Forestier; one brother, Henry Romero.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences to Ms. Leger’s family online at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC - Rayne, (337) 334-3600, 900 E. Texas Ave., Rayne, was in charge of all of the arrangements.