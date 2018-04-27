A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 28, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Helen Borne Maraist, 77, who died April 25, 2018, at her home in Crowley.

Fr. Edward Duhon, priest in residence at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Ms. Helen was co-owner and operator of Cajun Bag and Supply Company of Crowley for many years.

She is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth M. Trahan and husband Troy of Crowley, and Jennifer M. Seawright and husband Monty of Leesville, South Carolina; two sisters, Jeanette B. LeBlanc and husband Verley of Rayne, and Dorothy B. Choate and husband Jeff of Huntsville, Alabama; one brother, Robert Borne and wife Agnes of Morgan City; five granddaughters, Jeanne Marie Maraist, Claire Maraist, Lindsey Trahan, Natalie Trahan, and Olivia Seawright; two step-granddaughters, Amber Tyler and Stephanie Trahan; and one step-great-granddaughter, Raelyn Bufford.

She is preceded in death by her son, Fred Maraist; two infant daughters, Jeanne Marie Maraist and Sharon Gayle Maraist; one grandson, Dylan Jules Trahan; her parents, Leonce and Lillian Fontenot Borne; one sister, Susie Roberts; and one brother, James “Jimmy” Borne.

Pallbearers will be Troy Trahan, Monty Seawright, Brent LeBlanc, Duane LeBlanc, Steve Edmiston, and Terry Roberts Jr.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley