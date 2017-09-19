A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 23, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota, LA for Helen Leger Hanks, 93, who died September 15, 2017 in Covington, LA.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Iota. A rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by two sons, James Hanks of Covington, LA, and Warren Hanks of Vincennes, IN; one brother, Garland Leger of Crowley, LA; nine grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hanks is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Hanks; three sons, Clarence David “C.D.” Hanks, Rufus J. Hanks, and Ronald L. Hanks; her parents, Rufus and Stella Guidry Leger; and two grandchildren, Durwood R. Hanks, and Anjanette Hanks Harris.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Iota. 509 Duson Ave. Iota, LA 70543 337-779-2669.