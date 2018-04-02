Helen Merle Todd Wild, passed away peacefully at her home in Welsh on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the age of 85.

She was born on June 18, 1932, to Milton Todd,, Sr. and Alice Hood Todd in Baytown, Texas. A 1950 graduate of Sulphur High, Helen was awarded the opportunity to write and publish the school’s Alma Mater, which is still in use today.

She received her bachelor’s degree from Southwestern Louisiana Institute in May of 1954 in Elementary Education. She married Edward Hight Wild of Crowley, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Maplewood on Dec. 27, 1953.

After moving to Welsh in 1960, the couple immersed themselves into the community and various ministries at First Presbyterian Church of Welsh. As a Christian educator and church elder, Helen, helped to establish programs such as “Pass it on” for Junior High kids, Vacation Bible School and the Protestant worship service at Golden Age Nursing Home.

She also served the Presbyterian Church on a state and national level as a delegate of the General Assembly.

Helen held a special place in her heart for children, especially those with special needs. She devoted her time and energy to the School of Exceptional Children’s religious program for many years hoping to share the Gospel with all young hearts. She was also very active in the Cowbells of the Cattleman’s Association where she served as President.

She avidly supported her own children through their activities, including Cub Scouts, Welsh Band Boosters, Little Dribblers, FFA, 4-H and always providing a welcoming home to their friends.

Those left behind to cherish her memories are her husband of 64 years, Edward Wild; son, Steve Wild and wife Gretchen of Fairview, Texas; daughter, Sharon Wild, DVM, of The Colony, Texas; son, Brian Wild of Welsh; son, Bill Wild and wife Karen of Welsh; son, Tim Wild and wife Melanie of Welsh; grandchildren, Kristen, Stephanie Erin, Ethan, Gretchen, Grant, Jillian, Hannah, Kate, Griffin, Luke, Rachel, Lincoln, Gabe, Waylon and Stuart; great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Coleman, Meghan, Claire, Zella, Ezrah, Hight, and soon-to-be, Farris; brother, John Todd and wife Nancy of Thibodaux,; her sister-in-law, Simone Todd of Carlyss; and sister-in-law Barbara German of Houston, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her grandson, Everett Wild; parents, Milton Todd Sr. and Alice Hood Todd; and brother, Milton Todd Jr.

Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Monday, April 2, at First Presbyterian Church of Welsh. Reverend Chandler Willis officiated.

Burial followed in Oaklawn Cemetery in Welsh.

Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh. Visitation resumed Monday at 9 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com

The family would like to say a special thanks to Emily Gay, Dr. Young Kang, Norma Kelly and her daughter Tisha, Deidra Williams and the staff of Lamm Family Care for the kindness and love they showed to our Helen.