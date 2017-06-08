Henrietta Handy

Thu, 06/08/2017 - 2:32pm Saja Hoffpauir
CROWLEY

Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 10, 2017, at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church for Henrietta Handy, 71, who died June 3, 2017, at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Services will be conducted by Father Sonny Brown.
Interment will be in South Crowley Cemetery.
She is survived by one daughter, Rose Simms of Crowley; two sons, David Handy and Jonathan Wilson, both of Crowley; five grandchildren, Larisa Simms of Crowley, John Simms of Crowley, Robert Simms Jr. of South Korea, Jonerica Whiting of Houston, Texas, and Kristen Wilson of Crowley; five great grandchildren, Monica Thomas, Tyrese White, Roselina Simms, Kayden James and Tera Whiting; five remaining siblings, Dorothy Vallier of Houston, Gilbert Handy of Crowley, Abram Handy of Houston, Ann Marie Guidry of Richmond, Texas, and Delores Handy of Crowley; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one son, John Christopher Wilson; granddaughter, Monica Simms; parents, Bob and Virginia Handy; six siblings, Lula Bailey, Gertrude Handy, Archie Handy, Joseph Handy, Martin Handy and William Handy.
A rosary will be recited on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at St. Theresa Catholic Church at 9 a.m.
