Hilliard ‘TJ’ Leleux Hargrave

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 3 p.m. in the Abshire Cemetery rural Kaplan for Hilliard “T.J.” Leleux Hargrave, 30, with family and friends present. Mr. Hargrave passed away on Friday, September 1, 2017 at the St. Joseph Carpenter House Hospice in Lafayette, La.

T. J. is survived by his mother, Christine Hargrave of Mamou, La; brother, Kyle M. Breaux; sister-in-law, Krystal B. Breaux; nieces, Kyla-Lynn M. Breaux and Kascie N. Breaux all of Clarence La; maternal grandmother, Barbara A. Hargrave of East Brewton, Al; uncle, Mark E. Hargrave of Lafayette, La; great uncle, Ray Hargrave and great aunt, Eva Hargrave both of Rayne, La; father, Hilliard J. Leleux of Morse, La; grandmother, Grace M. Leleux of Lyons Point, La; uncles, Bruce J. Leleux and his wife, Kay of Kauffman, Tx and Edwin W. Leleux of Morse, La; aunt, Debbie Smith of Estherwood, La; brother, Howard J. Leleux of Lyons Point, La; sister, Cassandra Leleux of Lake Charles, La, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Roland L. Hargrave; paternal grandfather, Hilliard E. Leleux and one uncle, Russell L. Smith.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest register and express condolences online to T.J.’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com

Duhon Funeral home, LLC Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, LA, 70526 is in charge of the final arrangements.