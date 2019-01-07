A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Hope Habetz Hoffpauir, 61, who passed away Jan. 6, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends.

Fr. Andrew Schumacher, parochial vicar of St. John the Evangelist Cathedral will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Monday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Monday. Interment will be in St. Leo IV Catholic Cemetery.

Hope loved sports, especially watching her children’s and grandchildren’s games, along with Alabama Softball. In her spare time she loved doing crafts, wood carvings and tending to her flowers, especially her beautiful roses. But her favorite pastime was spending her time with her family, friends and, most importantly, her five grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Myron Clark Hoffpauir of Roberts Cove; two sons, Joshua Hoffpauir and his wife Ashley of Baton Rouge and Zachary Hoffpauir and his wife Kim of Roberts Cove; her parents, Lawrence and Marie Legnon Habetz of Roberts Cove; one sister, Fara H. Boudreaux and her husband Ben of Rayne; two brothers, Brian L. Habetz and his wife Josette of Roberts Cove and Larry Habetz and his wife Sandy of Roberts Cove; and five grandchildren, Hunter, Noah, Grace, Mia and Evan Hoffpauir.

Hope is preceded in death by one brother, Joel L. Habetz; her paternal grandparents, H. Joseph and Anna C. Habetz; and her maternal grandparents, Henry and Eunice Legnon.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

