Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m.. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Horace Hanks, 83, who passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 12:35 p.m. at Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Crowley surrounded by his family.

Rev. Bruce Runner and Rev. Jason Corder, pastors of Forest Park Church of Christ in Crowley, will be officiating for the services.

Burial will be in Kie Hebert Cemetery in Roberts Cove.

The family requested the visitation to begin on Monday, Jan. 27, at 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. Visitation resumes on Tuesday at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include his wife, Amy M. Hanks of Roberts Cove; two daughters, Sandra “Poulet” and husband W.D. Monk of Roberts Cove, and Debra “Peanut” and husband Will Mouton of Roberts Cove; four sons, Gene “Coo Coo” Hanks of Maxie, Mike Hanks of Roberts Cove, Horace “Pon Pon” and wife Candise Hanks of Roberts Cove, and Mark “Poochie” and wife Anitra Hanks of Roberts Cove; two sisters, Margaret James of Crowley, and Hazel Schexnider of Roberts Cove; one brother, Autry Hanks of Roberts Cove; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Mr. Hanks was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Adelia A. Hanks; four brothers, Clifton, Ramsey, Freddie and Johnny Hanks; and one sister, Beulah Romero.

The family would like to send a special thanks Dr. Aertker, Encore, Grace Hospice, Autry Hanks and Darrell and Velma Romero for all their special care they all gave to him in his time of need.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC - Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.