Horace J. Cormier

Thu, 03/21/2019 - 2:30pm
CROWLEY

Funeral services will be held for Horace J. Cormier, 94, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, in the Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley Chapel.
Visitation will begin on Friday, March 22, in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will resume on Saturday, March 23, at 8 a.m. until just prior to the service time.
Interment will follow the chapel service and will be in Estherwood Cemetery in Estherwood.
Mr. Cormier passed away at his home in Crowley on Monday, March 18, 2019.
Mr. Cormier was a native of Estherwood and served in three branches of the U.S. Military — U.S. Army during World War II, U.S. Navy then U.S. Air Force until his military retirement with 20 years of active service.
He is survived by his daughter, Susan R. Miller and husband Dan of Medicine Bow, Wyoming; grandchildren, Daniyelle Cormier of Modesto, California, Micha Cormier of Ohio, Brandi Nuevas and husband, Jerhome of Belton, Texas, Danni-Jo Miller of Copperas Cove, Texas, Jason Munselle and wife of Colorado, Phillip Munselle; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded by his parents, Joe Cormier and Susan Hoffpauir Cormier; wife, Barbara Lund Cormier; and five brothers.
You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mr. Cormier’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.
Duhon Funeral Home, LLC - Crowley, (337) 783-1359, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.

