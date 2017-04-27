A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Crowley for Horace John Schexnyder, 76, who died Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Crowley.

Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Thursday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mr. Schexnyder was retired from Sears, where he worked for 33 years as a service technician. After retiring, he worked for LeLeux’s Appliance. He served in the United States Army for two years being stationed in Fort Polk and Fort Lewis in Washington.

Leaving to cherish his memory include his wife, Billie Menard Schexnyder; two daughters, Renee’ Schexnyder Harmon and her husband Fred Harmon of Lake Charles, and their two children, Matt Harmon of Lake Charles; and Leslie Harmon Ginn and her husband, Steve Ginn, and their daughter, Maya of McMinnville, Tennessee; and Denise Schexnyder Hanks and her husband Shannon Hanks of Lafayette and their two children, Megan Hanks of Fairbanks, Arkansas, and Zachary Hanks of Lafayette.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hazard and Edna Sonnier Schexnyder; and one brother, Norris Schexnyder.

The family would like to thank the staff at Encore and Lamm Family Care Hospice for their exceptional care and kindness shown through this very difficult time.

Your battle is now over, no more tears flowing down your cheek, no more pain, no more suffering, now you are no longer weak. I still do not understand why this had to happen to you, but I am proud to say you are my dad, the greatest man I ever knew. –Jamie Cirello

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley.